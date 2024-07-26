George P. Kurtz a fondé CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. et CrowdStrike, Inc. Il occupe le poste de président, chef de la direction et directeur chez CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. et de président, chef de la direction et directeur chez CrowdStrike, Inc. (une filiale de CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.). M. Kurtz est également membre du conseil d'administration de Mirage Networks, Inc, LifePath, Inc et Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. et président de The Crowdstrike Foundation. George P. Kurtz a précédemment occupé les postes de directeur général de Foundstone, Inc. et de directeur de la technologie et vice-président exécutif d'Intel Security Group, ainsi que celui de directeur chez Ernst & Young LLP. M. Kurtz a obtenu un diplôme de premier cycle à la Seton Hall University.

CrowdStrike, Inc. provides security technology services. The firm's solutions include endpoint protection, threat intelligence, next-gen antivirus, incident response, ransomware, endpoint detection & response. It offers products for endpoint security, security operations and falcon for data centers. The company was founded by Dmitri Alperovitch, George P. Kurtz, Jr. and Gregg Marston in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.