Part of Eurofins Scientific SE, Eurofins GeneScan Holding GmbH is a world leader in food, environment, pharma product testing & agroscience CRO services. The company is based in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. The German company has a network of more than 1,000 independent companies (900 laboratories) in 61 countries, offering over 200,000 analytical methods. The company was founded in 2011 and the CEO is Gilles G. Martin.