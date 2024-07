Hinda Gharbi is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Bureau Veritas SA since 2023.

She is also serving as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Rio Tinto Canada, Inc. since 2020.

Previously, she held the position of Independent Non-Executive Director at Rio Tinto Plc and Rio Tinto Ltd.

from 2020 to 2022.

Additionally, she served as the Executive Vice President-Services & Equipment at SLB NV from 2020 to 2022.

Ms. Gharbi has a graduate degree from Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble and an undergraduate degree from École Nationale Supérieure d'Ingénieurs de Caen.



Principales sociétés BUREAU VERITAS SA Directeur Général