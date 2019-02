Ian Cook Age : 66 Patrimoine public : 108 777 104 USD Principales sociétés : Colgate-Palmolive Company - PepsiCo, Inc. Biographie : Currently, Ian M. Cook holds the position of Co-Chairman of The Consumer Goods Forum and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Colgate-Palmolive Co., President & Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (U.K.) Ltd. (a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Co.). Mr. Cook is also on the board of PepsiCo, Inc., Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Catalyst, Inc. and New Visions for Public Schools, Inc. » Lire la suite