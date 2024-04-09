Jim Hagemann Snabe is currently the Chairman-Supervisory Board at Siemens AG since 2018, Chairman-Supervisory Board at Siemens Management Consulting, Chairman at Northvolt AB since 2022, Director at C3.ai, Inc. since 2021, Director at Snabe ApS, Trustee at Forum Mondial de L'Economie since 2019, and a member of the Senior Advisory Board at Nordic Alpha Partners ApS.

Previously, he served as the Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board at Allianz SE from 2014 to 2022, Chairman at A.P.

Møller-Mærsk A from 2016 to 2022, Deputy Chairman at Bang & Olufsen A from 2011 to 2017, Chairman at Maersk A, Chairman at The World Economic Forum USA, Inc., Chairman at Telerik Denmark A, Independent Director at Danske Bank A from 2013 to 2016, Independent Director at Thrane & Thrane A from 2008 to 2012, Director at Maersk A, Director at Bang & Olufsen Holding A, Director at Mannaz A, and Member-Supervisory Board at SAP SE from 1990 to 2017.

Dr. Snabe obtained an MBA and a doctorate from the University of Aarhus.



Principales sociétés SIEMENS AG Chairman Siemens Management Consulting Siemens Management Consulting Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services Siemens Management Consulting is a management consulting firm. It offers services in the area of catering, reception, conference, meeting rooms, post and logistics, cleaning and safety services. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Chairman