Jim Hagemann Snabe is currently the Chairman-Supervisory Board at Siemens AG since 2018.

He is also the Chairman-Supervisory Board at Siemens Management Consulting and a Director at Snabe ApS.

Additionally, he serves as a Trustee at Forum Mondial de L'Economie since 2019 and is a member of the Senior Advisory Board at Nordic Alpha Partners ApS.

In his former roles, Dr. Snabe was the Chairman of A.P.

Møller-Mærsk A from 2017 to 2022.

He also served as the Deputy Chairman of Bang & Olufsen A from 2014 to 2017 and as the Chairman of Maersk A, The World Economic Forum USA, Inc., and Telerik Denmark A.

Furthermore, he was the Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board at Allianz SE from 2017 to 2022 and the Chairman of Northvolt AB from 2022 to 2024.

He held positions as an Independent Director at Danske Bank A and Thrane & Thrane A, as well as Director roles at Maersk A, Bang & Olufsen Holding A, and Mannaz A.

Dr. Snabe was also a Member-Supervisory Board at SAP SE from 2014 to 2017.

Dr. Snabe obtained an MBA and a doctorate from the University of Aarhus.



Principales sociétés SIEMENS AG Président Siemens Management Consulting Siemens Management Consulting Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services Siemens Management Consulting is a management consulting firm. It offers services in the area of catering, reception, conference, meeting rooms, post and logistics, cleaning and safety services. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Président