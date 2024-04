Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services

The Employee Ownership Association (EOA) provides advice, introductions to peers, and a range of services to help bring employee ownership to businesses. The non-profit company is based in Brough, UK, and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom. The EOA represents organizations that are employee-owned or transitioning to employee ownership. The EOA offers a program in partnership with Telos and J Gadd Associates to equip leaders and managers with the right tools and mindset to drive success in an employee-owned business. The economic contribution of employee ownership is significant and growing. The British company was founded in 1979 by Robert Oakeshott.