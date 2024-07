Jonathan Akeroyd is currently the Chief Executive Officer & Director at Burberry Group Plc since 2022.

Prior to his current position, he served as the President & Chief Executive Officer at Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd.

from 2004 to 2016.

He also worked as a Director at Gianni Versace Srl from 2021 to 2022.



