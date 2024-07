József Váradi is the founder of Wizz Air Hungary Ltd.

(founded in 2003) and Wizz Air Holdings Plc (founded in 2003).

He is currently the Chairman of Wizz Air UK Ltd., a Non-Executive Director of JETSMART SpA, and a Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

In the past, he held positions such as Sales Director-Global Customers at Procter & Gamble Ltd.

(1991-2001), Chief Executive & Commercial Officer at Malev Hungarian Airlines Zrt (2001-2003), Commissioner at PT Mandala Airlines (2007-2011), and Member-Supervisory Board at Lufthansa Technik Budapest Kft (2001-2003).

He has a graduate degree from the University of London and Budapest University of Technology & Economics.



Principales sociétés Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. Airlines Transportation Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. provides passenger air transport services. It also offers hotels, car rental, and airport transfer services. The company was founded by Jozsef Varadi in June 2003 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Fondateur WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC Fondateur