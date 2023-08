Jochen M. Goetz is CFO & Member-Management Board at Daimler Truck Holding AG and Chief Financial Officer & Director at Daimler Truck AG (a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG). He is also on the board of Proterra Operating Co., Inc. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corp. and EVP, Finance & Controlling-Daimler Trucks & Buses at Mercedes-Benz Group AG. In his past career he occupied the position of Director-Finance & Controlling Trucks NAFTA at Daimler Trucks North America LLC.

