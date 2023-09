John Patrick Lewis is Chief Financial Officer & Director at Made.com Group Plc. He is also on the board of Sanderson Design Group Plc, Girls' Education Co. Ltd., Margrange Investments Ltd. and Wycombe Abbey School and President & Director at Employee Ownership Association. In his past career Mr. Lewis held the position of Non-Executive Chairman for 3bm Trustee Ltd., Finance Manager at Procter & Gamble Co., Principal at Bain & Co., Inc. and Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director at John Lewis Partnership Plc. Mr. Lewis received an MBA from INSEAD.

Principales sociétés Employee Ownership Association President MADM GROU Director of Finance/CFO