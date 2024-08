Marco Gobbetti is currently the Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD at Salvatore Ferragamo SpA since 2022.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer at Burberry Ltd.

since 2017.

Additionally, he serves as an Independent Member-Supervisory Board at Mercedes-Benz Group AG since 2022.

Previously, Mr. Gobbetti held the position of Chief Executive Officer & Director at Burberry Group Plc from 2016 to 2021.

He was also the Chief Executive Officer at Moschino SpA from 1993 to 2004, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Celine SA from 2008 to 2016, and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Givenchy SA from 2004 to 2011.

Furthermore, he worked as the Managing Director at Valextra SpA from 1989 to 1993.

Mr. Gobbetti has a graduate degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management and an undergraduate degree from American University.



