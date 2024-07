Margherita della Valle is currently the Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Vodafone Group Plc.

She is also a Non-Executive Director at Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and a Trustee at The Vodafone Foundation.

Previously, she served as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Centrica Plc from 2011 to 2019.

She was also the Chief Financial Officer & Director at Vodafone Italia SpA from 2004 to 2007.

Additionally, she held a position as a Director at VodafoneZiggo Group BV.

Ms. della Valle completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Bocconi.



Principales sociétés VODAFONE GROUP PLC Directeur Général