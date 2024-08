Mark J.

T.

Thompson is currently the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Cable News Network, Inc., Chairman at Ancestry.com LLC, and Director at Thomson Reuters Founders Share Co., Ltd.

He previously served as President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at The New York Times Co., Chief Executive Officer at Channel Four Television Corp.

Ltd., Non-Executive Chairman at BBC Studios Distribution Ltd., and Director General at British Broadcasting Corp.

Thompson received his undergraduate degree from Merton College.



