Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC (CZI) is a private foundation headquartered in Redwood City, California. The firm was founded was co-founded by Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg in 2015 to help solve some of society’s toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education, to addressing the needs of their local communities. CZI is composed of four funding entities: the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLC (the main operational funding vehicle); the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Foundation (a 501(c)(3) private foundation); the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation; and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Advocacy, (a 501(c)(4) organization). In addition to traditional grantmaking to support people and organizations working toward their missions in Science, Education, and within their communities, CZI makes venture investments in impact-focused companies, builds tools and products that they can scale and give away for free, and supports capacity building to achieve progress across their work.