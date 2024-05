Investment Managers Finance

Ariel Investments LLC (Ariel) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and fund management firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was founded by John W. Rogers, Jr. in 1983 and is a subsidiary of ACMI, Inc. Ariel provides investment management services to a variety of individual and institutional clients in the US. The firm also serves institutional separate account clients in Canada and offers certain separate account products to professional investors in Australia and Asia.