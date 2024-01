Grameen America, Inc. Grameen America, Inc. Finance/Rental/Leasing Finance Grameen America, Inc. is a nonprofit company headquartered in New York, NY, that provides micro loans, training and support to women. It was founded by Muhammad Yunus and Thomas Andrew Hiatt. Andrea Jung has been the CEO of the firm since 2014. The company says this about itself: Founded by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus, Grameen America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit microfinance organization dedicated to helping women who live in poverty build small businesses to create better lives for their families. The organization offers microloans, financial training and support to transform communities and fight poverty in the United States. Since opening in January 2008, Grameen America has invested over $1.8 billion in more than 134,500 low-income women entrepreneurs. Opening originally in Jackson Heights, Queens, Grameen America has expanded to 24 branches in 17 U.S. cities in Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Camden, NJ, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, IL, Fresno, CA, Houston, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Los Angeles, CA, Miami, FL, Newark, NJ, New York City, NY, Omaha, NE, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Trenton, NJ and Union City, NJ.

