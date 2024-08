Grameen Telecom Corp. provides cellular mobile phones to the villagers. Its product Village Phone, offers telecommunication services to the rural people in Bangladesh. The company was founded by Muhammad Yunus in 1995 and is headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Grameen America, Inc. Grameen America, Inc. Finance/Rental/Leasing Finance Grameen America, Inc. is a non-profit microfinance organization that helps women living in poverty to build small businesses and improve their lives. The non-profit company is based in New York, NY, and has expanded to 24 branches in 17 cities across the United States, including TX, NJ, IL, CA, IN, FL, and Wark. Grameen America has invested over $1.80 billion in more than 134,500 low-income women entrepreneurs since its opening in January 2008. Founded by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus, the organization offers microloans, financial training, and support to transform communities and fight poverty. Andrea Jung has been the CEO of the company since 2014.

Fondateur