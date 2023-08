Presently, Mark Stewart occupies the position of Chief Operating Officer-North America at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. He previously was Operations Director at TRW, Inc., Vice President-Operations for Amazon.com, Inc., Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President of ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. and Vice President of TRW Automotive, Inc. Mark Stewart received an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.