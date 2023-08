Mark J. T. Thompson is a businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies. He is Chairman for Ancestry.com LLC and Chairman at Ancestry.com, Inc. He is also on the board of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Co., Ltd. In his past career Mark J. T. Thompson held the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at The New York Times Co., Chief Executive Officer for Channel Four Television Corp. Ltd. and Director General at British Broadcasting Corp. Mark J. T. Thompson received an undergraduate degree from Merton College.

