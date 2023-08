Michael Sen is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies. Currently, Mr. Sen is Chairman-Supervisory Board for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Chairman-Supervisory Board at Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, Chief Executive Officer at Fresenius Kabi AG and Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Healthcare Services Ltd. Mr. Sen is also Chairman-Management Board at Fresenius Management SE. In the past Mr. Sen was Chief Executive Officer at Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Chief Financial Officer at E.ON SE, Chief Executive Officer-Power & Gas at Siemens AG Member-Management Board at Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board at Siemens Healthineers AG, Member-Management Board at Siemens Ltd. China, Member-Management Board at Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc. Member-Management Board at Siemens Ltd. (South Korea), Member-Management Board at Siemens Healthcare KK and Member-Management Board at Siemens Japan Holding KK (which are all subsidiaries of Siemens AG) and Member-Management Board at Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Michael Sen received an MBA from Technical University of Berlin.

Principales sociétés Siemens Healthcare Services Ltd. Director of Finance/CFO Fresenius Management SE Chief Executive Officer