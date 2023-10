Currently, Michael Fraser occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. He previously occupied the position of Co-Chief Operating Officer at South32 Ltd. and Asset President-Mozal at BHP Group Ltd. and President-Human Resources at BHP Group (UK) Ltd. (a subsidiary of BHP Group Ltd.). He received an undergraduate degree and a graduate degree from the University of South Africa.

