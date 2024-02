Food Retail Retail Trade

Ahold Delhaize NV is a company headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, with operations in the United States, that retails food products. Frans Willem Henri Muller is currently the CEO of the firm. The company says this about itself: Ahold Delhaize is one of the world?s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company?s focus on four growth drivers ? drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence ? is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow.