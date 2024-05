Food Retail Retail Trade

Ahold Delhaize NV is a global food retail group that serves 55 million customers each week through its family of local brands. The Dutch company operates in several countries and employs over 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores. Ahold Delhaize is committed to sustainable retailing, responsible sourcing, and supporting local communities. The company's focus on four growth drivers is helping to fulfill its purpose, achieve its vision, and prepare its brands and businesses for the future. The company is headquartered in Zaandam, NL, and has subsidiaries in the United States. The CEO of the company is Frans Willem Henri Muller.