Niclas Rosenlew is currently the Director at Procserve Supplier Solutions Ltd., Director at Basware Holdings Ltd., Secretary, Treasurer & Director at Basware, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President at SKF AB.

Previously, he worked as the Chief Financial Officer-Smart Devices at Microsoft Corp.

and Nokia Oyj.

He also served as Vice President at Deutsche Bank AG from 2000 to 2003, Chief Financial Officer at Basware Oy from 2014 to 2019, and Associate at Enskilda Securities Ltd.

from 1997 to 2000.

Mr. Rosenlew holds a graduate degree from Stockholm School of Economics.



