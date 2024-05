Finance/Rental/Leasing Finance

Bpifrance SA provides aids and financial support to small and medium companies. Its solutions include loans, insurance, warranties, and equity investments. The creation of the BPI was formalized by Law no. 2012-1559 on 31 December 2012, amending Ordinance no. 2005-722 of June 29, 2005, relating to the creation of the public institution OSEO, which became EPIC BPI-Groupe then EPIC Bpifrance, and the public limited company OSEO (now Bpifrance). The company was founded in 1923 and headquartered in Maisons-Alfort, France.