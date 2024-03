Basic Element LLC (Basic Element) is a private equity subsidiary of Basic Element UK Ltd founded in 1997 by Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. The firm is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Berkut LLC Berkut LLC Financial Conglomerates Finance Berkut LLC provides investment services. It also offers business and management consulting. The company was founded by Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska on December 1, 2011 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Founder