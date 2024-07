Owen Mahoney is currently a Director at NEXON Co., Ltd., Rumble Entertainment, Inc., Shiver Entertainment, Inc., and Hasbro, Inc. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer at Outspark, Inc. and Nexon America, Inc. He was also an Independent Outside Director at transcosmos, Inc. from 2015 to 2019.

Additionally, he held positions as a Director at NEXON Korea Corp., inBlue, Inc., gloops, Inc., and Senior Vice President-Corporate Development at Electronic Arts, Inc. Mr. Mahoney obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley.