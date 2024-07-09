DBS Bank Ltd. DBS Bank Ltd. Major Banks Finance DBS Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking and Wealth Management segment offers individual customers a current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment includes financial services and products to institutional clients including bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium-sized businesses. The Treasury Markets segment consists of structuring, market-making, and trading across treasury products. The Others segment encompasses activities from corporate decisions, capital and balance sheet management, funding, and liquidity. The company was founded in July1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

