M. Piyush Gupta est vice-président et directeur général de DBS Group Holdings Ltd, directeur général de DBS Bank Ltd, directeur général et administrateur de DBS Bank Ltd, membre du conseil de l'Asean Bankers Association, membre du conseil de l'Asian Bureau of Finance & Economic Research, membre du conseil de la Singapore Business Federation, membre du conseil de l'Association of Banks in Singapore, membre du conseil de direction de l'Indian Business Leaders Roundtable, membre du groupe d'experts de l'ASEAN Capital Markets Forum et membre du conseil de direction de la Singapore Indian Development Association. Il est membre du conseil d'administration de l'Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, de Enterprise Singapore, de DBS Group Holdings Ltd, de DBS Bank Ltd, du Dr. Goh Keng Swee Scholarship Fund, du Human Capital Leadership Institute, de la National Research Foundation, de l'Institute of Banking & Finance, de l'Institute of International Finance, Inc. et de la Islamic Bank of Asia Ltd, de la Global India Foundation, de l'American Chamber of Commerce In Singapore, de l'Asia Society et de DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. M. Gupta était auparavant employé en tant que directeur général par Citibank Bhd. Il a également siégé au conseil d'administration de Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd. Il a obtenu son diplôme de premier cycle au St. Stephens College et un MBA à l'Indian Institute of Management.
