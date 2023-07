Philippe Palazzi is on the board of Classic Fine Foods Pte Ltd., Classic Fine Foods Netherlands BV and Metro Wholesale Myanmar Ltd. In the past Mr. Palazzi occupied the position of Chief Operating Officer of METRO AG Chairman at Metro Holding France SA, Chairman of METRO FSD France SAS and Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at METRO Cash & Carry International GmbH (which are all subsidiaries of METRO AG) and Chairman-Management Board at Groupe Lactalis SA.