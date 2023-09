Presently, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance at Analog Devices, Inc. and President of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (a subsidiary of Analog Devices, Inc.). He is also on the board of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Member of Cnbc Global Cfo Council. In the past he occupied the position of VP-Finance & Head-Global Planning & Reporting at Visa, Inc., Chief Financial Officer-Silicon Systems Group & VP at Applied Materials, Inc., Chief Financial Officer for WABCO Holdings, Inc., Vice President-Finance, Planning & Analysis at Carrier Fire & Security Corp. and Vice President, CFO-Building Systems & Services at Carrier Corp. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, a graduate degree from The Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from Krannert School of Management.