L'Occitane, Inc. L'Occitane, Inc. Household/Personal Care Consumer Non-Durables Part of L'Occitane International SA, L'Occitane, Inc. is a company that manufactures and wholesales body, face, fragrances and home products through online. The company is based in Bridgewater, NJ. The company was founded by Olivier Baussan. The CEO is Yann Tanini.

Président