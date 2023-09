Rajnish Kumar is an Indian businessperson who has been the head of 8 different companies and presently is Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd. He is also Associate at Indian Institute of Banking & Finance and Member-Trade Board at India Ministry of Commerce & Industry and on the board of 10 other companies. In the past Rajnish Kumar occupied the position of Chairman of SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd., Director at SBI Foundation, Director & Member at Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Chairman of State Bank of India, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD at SBI Capital Markets Ltd., Non-Executive Chairman at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd., Chairman of SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Managing Director at State Bank of India (London Branch) and Member-Governing Council at National Investment & Infrastructure Fund. He received an undergraduate degree and a graduate degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

Principales sociétés Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd. Chairman