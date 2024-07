National Amusements, Inc. National Amusements, Inc. Movies/Entertainment Consumer Services National Amusements, Inc. operates as a holding company with interests in motion picture theaters. It operates through the Showcase SuperLux, Cinema de Lux, Showcase Cinemas, and Multiplex Cinemas brands. Its services also include theatre rentals for meetings, sales conferences, product launches, and private events. Its facilities include restaurants, cocktail lounges, food courts, and concession stands. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

