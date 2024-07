Simon Antony Peckham is currently a Director at Melrose Plc, Melrose Holdings Ltd., Danks Holdings Pty Ltd., Alcester Number 1 Ltd., GKN Group Services Ltd., Melrose UK Holdings Ltd., Brush HMA BV, Eland Homes Ltd., Greensphere Capital Plc, and Metal Closures Extrusions Ltd.

He previously held positions as Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director at Melrose Plc, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Melrose Industries Plc, Director at Brush Holdings Ltd., Executive Director at GKN Ltd., Director at GKN Holdings Ltd.

(Birmingham), Executive Director at Wassall Plc, Director at Bridon Ltd., Director at Bridon International Ltd., Director at Harrington Generators International Ltd., Director at Whipp & Bourne Ltd., Director at Dynacast (UK) Ltd., Director at BRUSH Electrical Machines Ltd., Director at Hawker Siddeley Switchgear Ltd., Director at Hamsard 2246, Director at Brush Transformers Ltd., Director at Prelok Specialist Products Ltd., Director at Crosby Premier Stampings Ltd., Director at Marelli UK Ltd., Director at Brush Properties Ltd., Director at Colmore Overseas Holdings Ltd., Director at Melrose UK 4 Ltd., Director at Precision House Management Services Ltd., Director at Alcester EP1 Ltd., Director at Bridon Coatbridge Ltd., Director at Crosby Europe Uk Ltd., Director at FKI Bhg Branch, Director at FKI Distribution Ltd., Director at FKI Verwaltungs GmbH, Executive Director at Dowlais Group Plc, and Head-Equity Finance Division at NatWest Group Plc.