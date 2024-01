Sonia Quaratino is Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President at Innate Pharma SA. Dr. Quaratino is also on the board of Engitix Ltd.

and Ichnos Sciences, Inc. and Member of American Society of Clinical Oncology, Member of American Association for Cancer Research and Member of General Medical Council.

She previously was Senior Medical Director at Merck KGaA, Chief Medical Officer at Kymab Ltd., Chief Medical Officer of Georgiamune, Inc. and Professor at The University of Southampton.

Sonia Quaratino received a doctorate from the University of Palermo and a doctorate from Imperial College London.