Stéphane Boujnah is the founder of KM5 Capital SARL, which was founded in 2003.

Mr. Boujnah is also the founder of En Temps réel.

Mr. Boujnah's current job is Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO at Euronext NV since 2015.

Mr. Boujnah also holds current positions as Non-Executive Chairman at Irish Stock Exchange Ltd., Director at Paris Europlace, Director at Borsa Italiana SpA, Director at Euronext Dublin, President at Accentus LLC, and President at Insula Orchestra.

Mr. Boujnah's former positions include Director-European M&A at Credit Suisse First Boston Europe Ltd.

and Credit Suisse First Boston Corp., Director at LCH Group Holdings Ltd., Managing Director at Deutsche Bank AG (France), Director at Cinétévé SA, Independent Director at Fnac Darty SA, Chief Investment Officer at VPSA SAS, Member of Commission pour la Libération de la Croissance, and Head-Santander Global Banking & Markets at Continental Europe.

Mr. Boujnah's education includes an MBA from INSEAD, an undergraduate degree from Sciences Po, an undergraduate degree from Université de Paris IV Paris-Sorbonne, and a graduate degree from the University of Kent.



