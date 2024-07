Tobacco Consumer Non-Durables

Part of British American Tobacco plc, British American Tobacco (Industrie) GmbH is a tobacco company based in Hamburg, Germany. British American Tobacco is one of the world's most international businesses, with many of its Group companies having their own websites. The German company produces and sells tobacco products worldwide, and their website provides information about their products and general topics related to tobacco. The company was founded in 1926. The CEO is Ralf Wittenberg.