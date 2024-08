Theresa Keating is currently the Group Finance Director & Financial Controller at Howden Joinery Group Plc.

She is also a Director at Howden Joinery Holdings Ltd., Howden Joinery People Services Ltd., Howden Joinery Properties Ltd., Howden Kitchens Properties Ltd., Howden Joinery Corporate Services Ltd., Sheridan Fabrications Ltd., Howden Joinery International Holdings Ltd., and E-ACT.

Previously, she was a Co-Managing Director at Howden Küchen GmbH.



Principales sociétés HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC Directeur Financier/CFO