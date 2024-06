Thierry Delaporte is the founder of Life Project 4 Youth.

He currently holds multiple positions, including Chairman at Capgemini México S de RL de CV, Chairman at Idean Entreprises, Inc., Independent Director at Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Director at Liquidhub Analytics Pvt Ltd., Liquidhub India Pvt Ltd., and.

Liquidhub Spz O O.

Previously, he served as CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director at Wipro Ltd.

from 2020 to 2024.

He also held various director positions at LiquidHub, Inc., Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd., Zacatii Consulting, Inc., Capgemini España SL, Capgemini Brasil Serviços Consultoria Informática Ltda., Capgemini Canada, Inc., CapGemini Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., Capgemini Hong Kong Ltd., Capgemini (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., Annik, Inc., Capgemini Saudi Ltd., Capgemini Malaysia Sdn.

Bhd., and Capgemini Solutions Canada, Inc. Additionally, he served as Co-Chief Operating Officer at Capgemini SE and Chief Financial Officer at Capgemini US LLC.

He started his career as a Senior Auditor at Arthur Andersen (UK) and Arthur Andersen & Co. SAS.

He obtained his graduate degrees from Sciences Po and Sorbonne Université.



