Multi-Line Insurance Finance

Part of Swiss Re AG, iptiQ Life SA is a digital insurance platform that offers high-value life and health insurance products with world-class underwriting capabilities. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. The Luxembourger company's digital platform helps carriers and distribution partners to access new customers and products. iptiQ offers innovative insurance products over a range of personal lines insurance solutions and is driving innovation in insurance through technology. The company also offers a car-sharing insurance solution fully integrated into the Goboony platform. iptiQ was founded in 2014 to address the $26t insurance protection gap. The CEO is Réjean Besner.