Thomas Edward Hallam is currently a Non-Executive Director at Azelis SA and an Independent Non-Executive Director at Azelis Group NV.

He is also a Member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Givaudan SA. Prior to that, he worked as the Financial Director-Manufacturing Operations at Serono SA. Mr. Hallam completed his undergraduate degree at The University of Manchester.



Principales sociétés GIVAUDAN SA Directeur Financier/CFO