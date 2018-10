Les casinos Golden Nugget veulent fusionner avec les Caesars

Tilman Fertitta Pays de résidence : Non renseigné Principales sociétés : Landcadia Holdings Inc Biographie : Tilman Joseph Fertitta is a businessperson who founded Landry's, Inc. and who has been at the helm of 12 different companies. Presently, he occupies the position of Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Landcadia Holdings, Inc., President & Director at Fertitta Hospitality LLC, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Fertitta Entertainment LLC, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Landry's, Inc., Chairman at University of Houston System Board of Regents, Chairman for Golden Nugget, Inc., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Golden Nugget Las Vegas, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Landry's Holdings II, Inc., Chief Executive Officer at The Oceanaire, Inc. and President & Director at Rainforest Cafe, Inc. Tilman Joseph Fertitta is also Chairman for Houston Police Foundation and Chairman of Houston's Charity For Children, Inc. and on the board of 7 other companies. » Lire la suite