NIKOLA : le patron démissionne suite à des accusations de fraude

Trevor Milton Age : 37 Patrimoine public : 3 764 483 109 USD Principales sociétés : Nikola Corporation Biographie : Founder of Nikola Corp. and Nikola Motor Co. LLC, Trevor Milton presently occupies the position of Executive Chairman for Nikola Corp. and President & Chief Executive Officer for Nikola Powersports LLC and Chief Executive Officer at Nikola Motor Co. LLC (both are subsidiaries of Nikola Corp.). » Lire la suite