Currently, Urban Angehrn occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer for Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. In his past career Dr. Angehrn occupied the position of Group Chief Investment Officer at Zurich Insurance Group AG and Head-Allocation & Strategy at Winterthur Group. Dr. Angehrn received a doctorate from Harvard University and a graduate degree from Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

Principales sociétés Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA Chief Executive Officer