Wael Sawan is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Shell U.K.

Ltd., Shell Plc, and Shell Integrated Gas Oman BV.

He is also the Executive Vice President at Shell Offshore, Inc. Previously, he served as the Chairman & Executive Vice President at Qatar Shell Service Co. WLL from 2012 to 2015.

Mr. Sawan holds a graduate degree from McGill University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.



