Wendy Becker is currently the Chairman at Logitech International SA, an Independent Non-Executive Director at Sony Group Corp., and a Non-Executive Director at GSK Plc.

She also holds positions as a Director at British Heart Foundation, Managing Director at Tiscali UK Ltd., Director at Logitech, Inc., Independent Non-Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline doo, Non-Executive Director at Saïd Business School, Director at Oxford University Press Ltd., and Member at the University of Oxford.

Additionally, she serves as a Trustee at The Prince's Trust, Trustee at Design Museum, and Trustee at The Vodafone Foundation.

In the past, Ms. Becker has worked as the Chief Executive Officer at Jack Wills Ltd., Deputy Chairman at Cancer Research UK, Independent Non-Executive Director at Whitbread Plc, Independent Non-Executive Director at Great Portland Estates Plc, Managing Director at TalkTalk Telecom Group Ltd., Independent Non-Executive Director at Ocado Group Plc, and Non-Executive Director at NHS England.

She has also held the position of Group Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Group Plc and Partner at McKinsey & Co., Inc. (United Kingdom).

Furthermore, she has served as a Trustee at English National Ballet.

Ms. Becker completed her undergraduate studies at Dartmouth College and holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.



