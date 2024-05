William J.

Burns is currently the Chief Executive Officer & Director at Zebra Technologies Corp.

He previously held the position of Chief Executive Officer & Director at Spirent Communications Plc from 2010 to 2013, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Embrane, Inc. in 2014 and 2015, and SVP-Marketing, Strategy & Business Development at Tellabs Access LLC from 2004 to 2004.

He also served as SVP-Marketing, Strategy & Business Development at Infinera Optical Holding, Inc. Additionally, Mr. Burns obtained an undergraduate degree from Misericordia University in 1994, an MBA from Temple University in 1996, and another undergraduate degree from The Pennsylvania State University in 1987.



Principales sociétés ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chief Executive Officer