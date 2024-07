William John Rucker is currently the Non-Executive Chairman at Marston's Plc, Chairman at Intermediate Capital Group Plc, Chairman at Intermediate Capital Group Plc (Private Equity), Chairman at BizSpace Holdings Ltd., Chairman at UK DRI Ltd., Director at Lazard & Co. Services Ltd., Director at Lazard Services Holdings Ltd., Director at Lazard & Co. Holdings Ltd., and Trustee at The Racing Foundation.

He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer at Lazard & Co. Ltd., Chief Executive Officer-London at Lazard Group LLC, Chairman at Quintain Ltd., Chairman at Crest Nicholson Plc, Non-Executive Chairman at Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc, Independent Non-Executive Director at Rentokil Initial Plc, Director at Haojile Four Ltd., Director at Newbridge Care Systems Ltd., and Principal at Arthur Andersen LLP.



Principales sociétés MARSTON'S PLC Président UK DRI Ltd. UK DRI Ltd. Biotechnology Health Technology UK DRI Ltd. is a national institute that specializes in biomedical, care, and translational dementia research. The joint venture company is based in London, UK. The British company breaks new ground by bringing together world-leading expertise in these fields. Président