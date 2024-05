Engineering & Construction Industrial Services

VINCI Concessions SAS designs, finances, operates and maintains public infrastructure projects. It offers operations for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects and programs in the aspects of infrastructure, telecommunication, hospitalization, environment and waste management, and public works. The firm focuses on transport infrastructure concessions and facilities. The company was founded on November 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.